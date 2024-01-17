Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.35 Billion (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Optimism has a market cap of $3.35 billion and $265.68 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00008212 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Get Optimism alerts:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,378,568 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

