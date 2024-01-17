Optas LLC Invests $260,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,110 shares of company stock worth $20,277,662 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.