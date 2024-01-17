Optas LLC Invests $240,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,603,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,909,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

