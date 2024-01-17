Optas LLC Has $204,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Optas LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Trading Down 1.0 %
DEO opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Diageo
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.