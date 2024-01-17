Optas LLC Has $204,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Optas LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 1.0 %

DEO opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

