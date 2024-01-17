Optas LLC Buys Shares of 18,041 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.1592 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

