Optas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.