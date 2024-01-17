Optas LLC Acquires 4,778 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

