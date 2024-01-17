Optas LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Optas LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

