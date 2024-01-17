Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

