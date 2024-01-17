ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

