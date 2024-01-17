NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $101,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.04. The company had a trading volume of 341,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,123. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

