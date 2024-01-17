Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE SLB opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

