Nwam LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,275,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,064 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 43,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

