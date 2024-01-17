Nwam LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 513,492 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.