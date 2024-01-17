Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,404 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.