Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 120,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

OEF stock opened at $224.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $226.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

