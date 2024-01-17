Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after buying an additional 167,261 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $482.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.52 and its 200 day moving average is $443.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $327.64 and a one year high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.