NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

