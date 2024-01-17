New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

