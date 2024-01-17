Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.09.

NFLX opened at $481.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.44. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The firm has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

