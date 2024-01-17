Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.11

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Nano has a total market cap of $148.33 million and $2.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,644.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00162065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00572868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00062122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.54 or 0.00371692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00190388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

