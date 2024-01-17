MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. MYR Group makes up 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned about 0.30% of MYR Group worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in MYR Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

MYRG stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.74. 14,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

