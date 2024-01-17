MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.84 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $36.84 million and $13.39 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.04095027 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

