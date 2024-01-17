Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

