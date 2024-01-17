MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 51,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 33,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.
MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 62 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 134,270 twenty-foot equivalent units.
