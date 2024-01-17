Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $107.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. 2,178,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $477,765,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

