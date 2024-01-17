Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 57,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

