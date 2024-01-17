Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 1,701 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $175.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $109.86 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.64.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.