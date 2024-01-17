Monero (XMR) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $93.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $157.06 or 0.00368910 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00162145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00576201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00062087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00190504 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,385,524 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

