Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.