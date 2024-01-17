Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,010. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

