Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for 2.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

