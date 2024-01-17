Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 137,394 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,394 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

