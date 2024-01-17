Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,040,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,038,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

