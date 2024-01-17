Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,347,999 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 10,544.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,999 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.20% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $26,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

