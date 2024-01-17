Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $19.83 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 408,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

