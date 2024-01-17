Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $166.94 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 3.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $166,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

