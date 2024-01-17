Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,633,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Vanguard Russell 1000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VONE opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $173.49 and a 52 week high of $218.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

