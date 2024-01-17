Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,538,247 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $114,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 258,827 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

