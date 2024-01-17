Mizuho Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $100.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.97% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

