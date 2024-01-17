Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.
Mitsubishi Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Are CVS store closures prescription for better financial health?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.