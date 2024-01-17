Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$39.84 million during the quarter.
