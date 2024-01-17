MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $21.52. MINISO Group shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 213,769 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.24.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.