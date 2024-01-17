MinePlex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,069.60 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $29.59 million and $49,069.60 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

