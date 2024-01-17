Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,223.71.

MTD stock opened at $1,183.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,156.56. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

