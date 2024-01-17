Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $108,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock traded down $21.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,162.69. The company had a trading volume of 49,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,902. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,156.56.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

