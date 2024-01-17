Metropolitan Bank (MCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.21. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MCB opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $533.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.