Meter Governance Price Reaches $2.82 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00006620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $62.86 million and $251,299.32 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,867,070 coins and its circulating supply is 22,278,740 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,867,102 with 22,278,772 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.89096087 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $267,232.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

