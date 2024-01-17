Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 763,989 shares of company stock worth $257,811,576. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

