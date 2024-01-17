Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 763,989 shares of company stock worth $257,811,576. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

